QotSA's Josh Homme announces benefit concert featuring Dave Grohl, Chad Smith & more

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has announced a benefit concert featuring Dave Grohl and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The show takes place March 20 in Los Angeles and will raise money for Homme's Sweet Stuff Foundation, which provides "assistance to career musicians, recording engineers and their families struggling with illness and disability."

The lineup also includes Beck, St. Vincent, The Kills, Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders, Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, QotSA members Troy Van Leeuwen and Michael Shuman, and comedians Bill Burr and Sarah Silverman.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

