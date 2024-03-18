QotSA's Josh Homme hopes to "do one more round" with Them Crooked Vultures

If you're hoping for another Them Crooked Vultures album, well, you and Josh Homme have something in common.

The supergroup of the Queens of the Stone Age frontman, Dave Grohl on drums and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones on bass put out one album in 2009 and last toured in 2010. While the trio reunited for the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in 2022, they haven't released any more music.

Homme has now addressed the possibility of more Them Crooked Vultures activity in a Reddit AMA session, sharing, "Dave knows, this, too, I really want the Vultures to get back together and get the band back together and do one more round."

"I had such a joyous time on those tours and being in that band," Homme says.

As for what it will take for that to happen, though, Homme says the ball's in Grohl's court.

"It's sort of not my job to put Vultures back together, that's Dave's job," Homme says. "My job is to dance around and write words and try to write some music with the guys."

"Is there a chance? Yeah there is," he adds, before clarifying, "Is it a good chance? No."

Perhaps Homme and Grohl can discuss the possibility of another Them Crooked Vultures album when they both perform at the former's upcoming benefit concert, taking place Wednesday, March 20, in Los Angeles.

