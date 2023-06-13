QotSA & ex-APC guitarist compares Josh Homme & Maynard James Keenan: "They're very much alike"

Between his ongoing work with Queens of the Stone Age and his former gig playing with A Perfect Circle, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen has rocked with some of rock's biggest frontmen in Josh Homme and Maynard James Keenan. Speaking with Revolver, Van Leeuwen touches on the similarities and differences between the two.

"Both of those guys are good at the long game, making plans and seeing them through," Van Leeuwen shares. "Maynard's more precise and more deliberate, where Josh has more of a creative flair, where the ideas are maybe a little more outlandish and not as safe."

"They're very much alike because it doesn't matter how you get to that point," he adds. "The styles are just different."

Van Leeuwen was a member of APC from 1999 to 2002, after which he joined QotSA. His fifth album with Homme and company, In Times New Roman..., arrives Friday, June 16.

Also during the Revolver interview, Homme revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and underwent surgery to remove it. He's also been dealing with his divorce and custody dispute with ex Brody Dalle.

"I think this is the first time I didn't want to make a record, but I was dealing with a lot of stuff in my personal life," Homme says. "We recorded a lot of stuff. I think I was doing it because when I'm in trouble, this is what I do. This is where I go to get right."

