Puscifer releases new best-of compilation, ﻿'In Case You Were Napping'

Puscifer has released a new best-of compilation titled In Case You Were Napping.

The digital-only set consists of 15 tracks spanning the Maynard James Keenan-led band's discography from their 2007 debut, V Is for V..., to 2020's Existential Reckoning.

In addition to looking back at their past releases, Puscifer has been working on a new album, which is due out in 2026. They will be previewing material from the upcoming record during a pair of back-to-back concerts held Aug. 11 in Los Angeles.

Here's the In Case You Were Napping track list:

"Queen B"

"Momma Sed"

"Indigo Children"

"The Humbling River"

"The Mission – M Is for Milla Mix"

"Conditions of My Parole"

"Horizons"

"Man Overboard"

"The Remedy"

"Grand Canyon"

"The Arsonist"

"Apocalyptical"

"Bullet Train to Iowa"

"The Underwhelming"

"Breathe (Versatile Mix)"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.