Puscifer to preview new album at intimate LA shows

Puscifer has announced a pair of shows in Los Angeles to preview the Maynard James Keenan-fronted band's upcoming album.

The performances, which are described as Puscifer's "most intimate shows ever," will take place back-to-back on Aug. 11 at the Exchange LA club. The first concert starts at 5 p.m., followed by the second at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. For more info, visit Puscifer.com.

A press release teases that the shows will be "filmed for a future release." According to Puscifer's website, the album is due out in 2026.

Puscifer's most recent record is 2020's Existential Reckoning. They just wrapped the 2025 leg of the Sessanta tour alongside A Perfect Circle and Primus in June.

