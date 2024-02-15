Punk Rock Museum announces new exhibit celebrating 30th anniversary of The Offspring's ﻿'Smash'

The Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas has announced a new exhibit celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Offspring's 1994 breakout album, Smash.

The display will be open April 12-14 and will include "never-before-seen Smash era items," as well as photographs from around the album's release and other memorabilia. Throughout the weekend, guitarist Noodles will be one of the museum's official tour guides.

Additionally, The Offspring will play an acoustic set of Smash songs and take part in a Q&A session on April 13.

For more info, visit ThePunkRockMuseum.com.

Smash, The Offspring's third album, spawned the singles "Come Out and Play" and "Self Esteem." It's been certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The Offspring will perform Smash in full during a show in Anaheim, California, on June 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.