Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin previews new album at Jiffy Lube

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin is employing some unusual methods to promote the band's upcoming album, Kiss the Machine.

Scantlin brought the record's lead single, "Beautimous," to his local Jiffy Lube and played it for employees, at least one of whom had never heard of the "She Hates Me" rockers before.

"Some people test drive cars – Wes test drives new singles!" Puddle of Mudd says. "Wes pulled up to a Jiffy Lube in Vegas like it was a drive-thru listening party. He gave the crew a first listen to Puddle of Mudd's new single 'Beautimous' – straight from the car stereo. Because sometimes, new music needs a test drive."

You can watch footage from Scantlin's Jiffy Lube listening party now on YouTube.

Kiss the Machine, the follow-up to 2023's Ubiquitous, drops Friday.

