Puddle of Mudd releases new song "My Baby" off upcoming album, '﻿Ubiquitous'

Pavement Entertainment

By Josh Johnson

Puddle of Mudd has released a new song called "My Baby," the first single off their upcoming album, Ubiquitous.

You can listen to "My Baby" now via digital outlets.

Ubiquitous, due out September 8, is the follow-up to 2019's Welcome to Galvania. Since then, frontman Wes Scantlin has been more ubiquitous in the news for reasons including legal issues and an infamously criticized cover of Nirvana's "About a Girl." Perhaps, Scantlin addresses the latter on the Ubiquitous song "Cash & Cobain."

Here's the Ubiquitous track list:

"My Baby"
"Dance with Me"
"Cash & Cobain"
"Betterface"
"Candy"
"Running Out of Time"
"Man in the Mirror"
"U Wrekd Me"
"Complication"
"California"
"Poke Out My Eyes"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

