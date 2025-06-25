Primus shares live 'Duchess' recording from Sessanta tour

Primus has shared a live version of their song "Duchess (And the Proverbial Mind Spread)," recorded during the Philadelphia stop of the band's Sessanta tour alongside A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.

The recording showcases the chops of new Primus drummer John Hoffman, who picked "Duchess" as one of the songs to play during his audition for the gig.

"He's the only one that picked it, and he f****** killed it," says frontman Les Claypool.

You can listen to the live "Duchess" via digital outlets. It will also be included on a 7-inch vinyl single alongside the new Primus song "Little Lord Fentanyl," which features Maynard James Keenan.

The vinyl single will be available on Primus' upcoming U.S. headlining tour, launching in July, before being released wide on Aug. 15.

