Primus releases new song 'Little Lord Fentanyl' featuring Maynard James Keenan & new drummer

ATO Records
By Josh Johnson

Primus has released a new song called "Little Lord Fentanyl."

The track features guest vocals from Tool's Maynard James Keenan and also marks the first Primus track featuring new drummer John Hoffman.

You can listen to "Little Lord Fentanyl," which is a play on the name of the 1800s children's novel Little Lord Fauntleroy, now via digital outlets.

Primus is currently traveling the U.S. alongside Keenan's bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer on the Sessanta tour. They'll launch their own tour in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!