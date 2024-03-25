The Pretty Reckless joins bill for AC/DC's European tour

2023 Innings Festival Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

The Pretty Reckless will soon be powering up with AC/DC overseas.

Taylor Momsen and company are set to open for the "Back in Black" legends during their upcoming European tour, launching in May.

The trek follows AC/DC's 2023 Power Trip performance and marks their first full-length tour since 2016. The band's lineup will include vocalist Brian Johnson, guitarist Angus Young and longtime guitarist Stevie Young, as well as Matt Laug and Chris Chaney filling in for drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams, respectively.

AC/DC released a new album, Power Up, in 2020, which featured the reunion of the surviving members of the Back in Black lineup: Johnson, Angus, Rudd and Williams.

The Pretty Reckless, meanwhile, put out their most recent album, Death by Rock and Roll, in 2021. They also released the Other Worlds compilation, featuring acoustic tracks, remixes and covers, in 2022.

