The Pretty Reckless returns with new song, 'For I Am Death'

The Pretty Reckless has returned with "For I Am Death," the band's first new song in four years.

"With 'For I Am Death,' I want the music to speak for itself, allowing the listener to decide what it means to them," says frontwoman Taylor Momsen. "The interpretation of the song might align with my own, or it might come from the heart of the audience. Either way, I'm excited to see what people take away from it and what it means to them."

She adds, "Oh, and rock and roll will never die."

You can watch the video for "For I Am Death" on YouTube.

"For I Am Death" follows The Pretty Reckless' 2021 album, Death by Rock and Roll. A press release describes the song as "the beginning of what promises to be a powerful, unpredictable ride through the band's latest chapter of artistic exploration."

Along with getting back in the studio, The Pretty Reckless has been opening for AC/DC's world Power Up tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.