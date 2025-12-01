The Pretty Reckless premieres 'Where Are You Christmas?' video

'Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas' EP artwork. (Fearless Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Pretty Reckless has premiered the video for their new version of "Where Are You Christmas?," which frontwoman Taylor Momsen originally sang as a child actress in the 2000 movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The clip begins with footage from Momsen's appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno when she was just 7 years old as a now-adult Taylor decorates a Christmas tree. As the song kicks in, it then transitions to Momsen rocking out with her band on a holiday-themed stage.

You can watch the video on YouTube.

"Where Are You Christmas?" appears on The Pretty Reckless' new holiday EP, Taylor Momsen's Pretty Reckless Christmas. Momsen also just performed it during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As for The Pretty Reckless' non-holiday material, the band put out a new single called "For I Am Death" in August, which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

