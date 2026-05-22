The Pretty Reckless premieres '﻿Dear God'﻿ album title track

The Pretty Reckless has premiered a new song called "Dear God," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

"'Dear God' is desperation set to music," says frontwoman Taylor Momsen in a statement. "When life gets that physical, that brutal, you leave your body and start begging something bigger than yourself to pull you out."

"That space between heaven and hell isn't a metaphor," she adds. "It's somewhere you actually live."

Dear God, the follow-up to 2021's Death by Rock and Roll, is due out June 26. It also includes the previously released songs "For I Am Death," "When I Wake Up" and "Love Me."

The Pretty Reckless will launch a U.S. headlining tour in July. They'll also be playing shows opening for AC/DC.

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