Pre-FEVER 333 band letlive. announces reunion tour

Letlive., Jason Aalon Butler's pre-FEVER 333 band, has announced a reunion tour.

The outing, which will mark the first letlive. shows since 2017, is bookended by sets at the Warped Tour dates in Washington, D.C., in June and Orlando, Florida, in November, with U.S. headlining dates scheduled for October. They'll also play festivals including Louder than Life and When We Were Young.

"After 8 years, we have a lot to talk about," letlive. says. "Even more to feel. Grateful for the opportunity to do so. We'll see you soon."

Tickets to the headlining dates go on presale Friday at 10 a.m. local time and will be available to the general public starting Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit letliveperiod.com.

Butler formed FEVER 333 in 2017 following letlive.'s breakup. Their most recent album is 2024's DARKER WHITE.

In other Warped Tour news, Ice Nine Kills has joined the lineup for the D.C. dates.

