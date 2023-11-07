Porno for Pyros announces new single, "Agua"

2022 Lollapalooza - Day 4 Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Porno for Pyros hasn't released any new music in 26 years, but that will change in just over a week's time.

The Perry Farrell-led outfit will drop a single called "Agua" on Thursday, November 16. In a Facebook post, PFP describes "Agua" as "an ode to the sea and all it's [sic] beautiful creatures."

You can presave "Agua" now.

"Agua" will be the first Porno for Pyros song since 1997's "Hard Charger," which followed the group's two albums, 1993's self-titled debut and 1996's God's Good Urge; the group broke up in 1998. PFP played a few one-off performances over the years before fully reuniting in 2022.

Said reunion was to include the first full Porno for Pyros tour in 25 years, though the outing's been postponed so that they can continue to work on new music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!