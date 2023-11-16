Porno for Pyros releases first new song in 26 years, "Agua"

Porno for Pyros has premiered their new single "Agua," marking the first fresh material from Perry Farrell and company in 26 years.

The group previously described "Agua" as "an ode to the sea and all [its] beautiful creatures." You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Porno for Pyros put out two albums, 1993's Porno for Pyros and 1996's Good God's Urge, and the 1997 single "Hard Charger" before breaking up in 1998. Following several one-off reunions featuring various lineups, all four original members reunited in 2022. Their first full tour since breaking up, which also marks their farewell tour, kicks off in February.

"Agua," meanwhile, is the first single off an upcoming Porno for Pyros EP, due out in 2024.

