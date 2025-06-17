Poppy announces US headlining dates

Poppy has announced a new run of U.S. headlining dates in support of her latest album, Negative Spaces.

The tour will launch Sept. 2 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and will conclude Oct. 6 in Dallas. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ImPoppy.com.

Negative Spaces was released in 2024, and includes the singles "New Way Out" and "The Cost of Giving Up."

Poppy's 2025 live schedule also includes dates with Evanescence and Avenged Sevenfold.

