Pop Evil premieres video for ﻿'Skeletons'﻿ album title track

By Josh Johnson

Pop Evil has premiered the video for "Skeletons," the title track off the band's latest album.

In keeping with the track's twangy vibe, the clip finds a man in a cowboy hat riding through a desolate town looking for supplies. Unfortunately, he lives in a world that's been overrun by robot creatures trying to hunt him down.

"Sometimes the little things in life come with the hardest challenges to overcome," muses frontman Leigh Kakaty. "It was awesome to team up with our long-time friend and director, Johan Carlén, to tell this tale of one man's determination; to risk it all in a world that is constantly coming after him."

He adds, "With so much chaos in the world today, we feel it is important now, more than ever, to remember we are only human."

You can watch the "Skeletons" video streaming now on YouTube.

The album Skeletons was released in March. It also includes the singles "Eye of the Storm" and "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)."

Pop Evil will launch a U.S. tour in support of Skeletons October 28 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

