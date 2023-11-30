P.O.D. shares new song "Afraid to Die" featuring Jinjer's Tatiana Shmayluk

P.O.D. has shared a new song called "Afraid to Die," featuring guest vocals by Tatiana Shmayluk of the Ukrainian metal band Jinjer.

"'Afraid to Die' is a combination of cryptic and triumphant melodies," says guitarist Marcos Curiel. "It has storytelling rhymes and chugged verses, and a wide open, melodic yet semi-morbid, chorus. It's anthemic in every sense of the word."

"Our dear friend Tatiana Shmayluk offers her unique approach and we had incredible musical chemistry with her," Curiel adds. "This is P.O.D. hitting the human core of our existence and dealing with love, fear, integrity, and most of all, family and friends. It's ultimately an abundance of love and life."

You can listen to "Afraid to Die" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Afraid to Die" marks the second new P.O.D. tune of 2023, following September's "Drop," which features Lamb of God's Randy Blythe.

P.O.D.'s most recent album is 2018's Circles.

