P.O.D. premieres new single, "Drop," featuring Lamb of God's Randy Blythe

Mascot Records

By Josh Johnson

P.O.D.'s new single, "Drop," has, well, dropped a day early.

The track, which features Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe, was originally scheduled to premiere Friday, September 22, but is out now via digital outlets. You can also watch the "Drop" video streaming now on YouTube.

"'Drop' is another one of a kind, unparalleled banger that sets this band apart from everyone else," says vocalist Sonny Sandoval. "When you hear it, you know it's P.O.D.!"

"Drop" follows P.O.D.'s 2018 album, Circles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

