P.O.D. drops new ﻿'Veritas'﻿ song, "Lies We Tell Ourselves"

Mascot Records

By Josh Johnson

P.O.D. has premiered a new song called "Lies We Tell Ourselves," a track off the band's upcoming album, Veritas.

"Everybody lies to themselves!" declares frontman Sonny Sandoval. "Just don't believe it."

You can listen to "Lies We Tell Ourselves" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Veritas, the follow-up to 2018's Circles, drops May 3. It also includes collaborations with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Jinjer's Tatiana Shmayluk.

P.O.D. will launch a U.S. tour in April. Bad Wolves will also be on the bill.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!