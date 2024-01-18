P.O.D. details new album, ﻿'Veritas'

By Josh Johnson

P.O.D. has announced a new album called Veritas.

The 11th studio effort from the "Youth of a Nation" outfit — and their first since 2018's Circles — arrives May 3.

"There's a first time for everything and the writing and recording process of this record will definitely not be the last," says frontman Sonny Sandoval." We might've just created our best album yet!"

Veritas includes the previously released songs "Drop" and "Afraid to Die," which feature Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Jinjer's Tatiana Shmayluk, respectively. A third cut titled "I Won't Bow Down" is out now via digital outlets and accompanied by a video streaming now on YouTube.

Here's the Veritas track list:

"Drop" feat. Randy Blythe
"I Got That"
"Afraid To Die" feat. Tatiana Shmayluk
"Dead Right"
"Breaking"
"Lay Me Down (Roo's Song)"
"I Won't Bow Down"
"This Is My Life" feat. Cove Reber
"Lies We Tell Ourselves"
"We Are One (Our Struggle)"
"Feeling Strange"

