P.O.D. covers a Beatles classic ahead of tour with Seether, Daughtry

P.O.D. (MASCOT/Alicia Hauff)
By Andrea Dresdale

P.O.D. has returned with an unexpected cover version of a classic tune ahead of their upcoming tour with Seether and Daughtry.

The "Youth of the Nation" act has recorded their version of The Beatles' 1969 song "Don't Let Me Down," which was originally recorded during the sessions for Let It Be. While it didn't make the final version of that album, it was released as the B-side of the single "Get Back." The Beatles also performed it during their famous rooftop concert in January 1969.

"As cliché as it may sound, we've always admired The Beatles from the very beginning of our songwriting journey," says P.O.D. guitarist Marcos Curiel. "Their melodies, the hooks, and fearless experimentation inspired us to craft our own take on the classic 'Don't Let Me Down,' with nothing but the utmost respect."

P.O.D.'s take on the song is somewhat faster, with heavier guitars and harsh background vocals, but other than that, it's fairly faithful to the original.

The band's tour with Seether and Daughtry launches Oct. 1 in Virginia Beach. Curiel notes, "Touring is a gift, a blessing to share P.O.D.'s music live with the world."

He adds, "We're ecstatic to join an amazing lineup that embodies the true essence of rock 'n' roll fusing the familiar with the new — a real evolution. We are proud to be part of it. Let's jam, let's sing, let's rock."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

