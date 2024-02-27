P.O.D. announces US I Got That tour

P.O.D. has announced the U.S. I Got That tour in support of their upcoming album, Veritas.

The trek, which will also feature Bad Wolves on the bill, kicks off April 24 in Phoenix and wraps up May 31 in San Antonio, Texas.

"With all of the love and amazing energy surrounding our new album Veritas, we couldn't be more excited about hitting the road again and seeing your beautiful faces," says frontman Sonny Sandoval. "This album is so special to us and we can't wait to play these new powerful songs and sing out loud with you until the whole world recognizes we're all in this together!"

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PayableonDeath.com.

Veritas, the follow-up to 2018's Circles, arrives May 3. It includes collaborations with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Jinjer's Tatiana Shmayluk.

