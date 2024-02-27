P.O.D. announces US I Got That tour

Mascot Records

By Josh Johnson

P.O.D. has announced the U.S. I Got That tour in support of their upcoming album, Veritas.

The trek, which will also feature Bad Wolves on the bill, kicks off April 24 in Phoenix and wraps up May 31 in San Antonio, Texas.

"With all of the love and amazing energy surrounding our new album Veritas, we couldn't be more excited about hitting the road again and seeing your beautiful faces," says frontman Sonny Sandoval. "This album is so special to us and we can't wait to play these new powerful songs and sing out loud with you until the whole world recognizes we're all in this together!"

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PayableonDeath.com.

Veritas, the follow-up to 2018's Circles, arrives May 3. It includes collaborations with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe and Jinjer's Tatiana Shmayluk.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!