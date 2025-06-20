Plush premieres new song 'Why' co-written by David Draiman

By Josh Johnson

Plush has premiered a new song called "Why," which was co-written by Disturbed frontman David Draiman.

The "Down with the Sickness" rocker has long been a Plush fan — in a 2022 social media post, he named them as a new band that "give[s] me hope."

"Young powerful women playing real instruments and writing and playing songs the entire rock genre can be proud of," Draiman wrote at the time.

You can listen to "Why" via digital outlets.

"Why" also caused some controversy with the Plush camp. Guitarist Bella Perron announced that she was leaving the band because the single's cover artwork was AI-generated. Plush denied Perron's claim in their own statement, saying they hired a graphic designer to create the artwork.

