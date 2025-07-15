The Platinum Parade: My Chemical Romance earns 10 new RIAA certifications

My Chemical Romance is marching toward a completely RIAA-certified album.

Ten tracks off the band's 2006 opus, The Black Parade, have earned new RIAA certifications, including the singles "Welcome to the Black Parade" and "Teenagers," which are now seven- and six-times Platinum, respectively.

Meanwhile, "Famous Last Words" has gone double Platinum, and "I Don't Love You" and "Mama" are now Platinum. "House of Wolves," "The Sharpest Lives," "This is How I Disappear," "The End." and "Disenchanted" have gone Gold.

With the cuts "Dead!" and "Cancer" having previously been certified Gold, every song on The Black Parade has received an RIAA certification except for two: "Sleep" and the hidden track "Blood."

My Chem is currently on tour playing The Black Parade in full each night. During the trek's opening show in Seattle on Friday, frontman Gerard Way added new lyrics to the song "Mama," which were previously teased in a mysterious Instagram post.

The MCR tour continues Saturday in San Francisco.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.