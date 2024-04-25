Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour releases “The Piper’s Call” from upcoming solo album 'Luck and Strange'

Artwork by Anton Corbijn/Sony Music

By Jill Lances

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour has given fans their first preview of his upcoming solo album Luck and Strange, which drops September 6. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released the new tune "The Piper's Call," with the video set to debut on Friday, April 26.

"It's been such a joy to make my new album, Luck and Strange, and I look forward to you hearing it," Gilmour shared on Instagram following the release of the song.

Luck and Strange is Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years. The album consists of eight new songs and one cover, with the title track featuring a contribution from late Pink Floyd keyboard Richard Wright, taken from a jam session at Gilmour's barn back in 2007. 

Luck and Strange will be released in a variety of formats, including LP, CD, Blu-ray and digital. All formats are available for preorder now.

