Pink Floyd releasing standalone remastered 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

Pink Floyd is continuing the 50th anniversary celebration of their iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon with the October 13 release of a standalone remastered version of the album on vinyl, CD and Blu-ray.

The remastered version was previously only available as part of The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary box set, which was released in March. The new Blu-ray version features the album in Dolby Atmos, with 5.1 Surround mix and includes commemorative postcards, stickers and a 24-page booklet.

The remastered The Dark Side of the Moon is available for preorder now.

And the anniversary celebration will continue. The band is still holding a contest in which they're asking fans to create animated music videos for any of the songs on the album. Entries are due by November 30 and animators can enter up to 10 videos, although only one per song. The winner will be selected by a panel of experts, which includes Pink Floyd's Nick Mason. PinkFloyd.com has more info.

Plus, Roger Waters is set to release his new take on the album, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, on October 6.

Pink Floyd released The Dark Side of the Moon on March 1, 1973. It has gone on to be the band's most commercially successful album, having been certified 15-times Platinum. In 2012 it was selected for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.