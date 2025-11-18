Pink Floyd releases 25-minute ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’ from 'Wish You Were Here 50'

Pink Floyd's iconic album Wish You Were Here begins and ends with the two-part track "Shine On You Crazy Diamond," a tribute to their late bandmate Syd Barrett. Now the two parts have been put together as one complete song.

The band has just released "Shine On You Crazy Diamond (pts. 1-9, New Stereo Mix)," which marks the first time the song has been released as one continuous piece. The 25-minute track, newly mixed in stereo by James Guthrie, is part of Wish You Where Here 50, Pink Floyd's 50th anniversary reissue of the album, which is dropping Dec. 12.

To coincide with the release, comedian and Great British Baking Show co-host Noel Fielding has created a commissioned set of original paintings inspired by Barrett's iconic image.

"I was pretty young when my affinity with Pink Floyd and Syd started," Fielding shares. "What's amazing about Pink Floyd, especially with Wish You Were Here, is that the artwork was as good as the music." He adds, "It is a masterpiece, that album cover, and that album. It's a masterpiece. And it's based on Syd Barrett, who is a walking masterpiece."

Wish You Were Here 50 will be released in a variety of configurations, including a three-LP or two-CD set, with the original album plus 25 bonus tracks, including six tracks that have never been released before. There will also be a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround mixes of the album; three concert films from the band's 1975 tour; and a short film by famed art designer and Hipgnosis co-founder Storm Thorgerson.

All formats are available for preorder now.

