Pierce the Veil's ﻿'Selfish Machines'﻿ album to be reissued on vinyl

Pierce the Veil's 2010 sophomore album, Selfish Machines, is being reissued on vinyl.

The band's first label, Equal Vision Records, has announced a repress of the LP on two variants: dark opaque green with white splatter and white base with multicolor splatter. Each variant will be limited to 1,000 copies.

You can order yours now via EqualVision.com.

Pierce the Veil released Selfish Machines and their 2007 debut, A Flair for the Dramatic, on Equal Vision before switching over to Fearless Records, where they've remained. The band's most recent album is 2023's The Jaws of Life, which includes the singles "Emergency Contact" and "So Far So Fake."

Pierce the Veil's current U.S. tour concludes Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

