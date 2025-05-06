Pierce the Veil announces deluxe ﻿'The Jaws of Life'﻿ album

Pierce the Veil has announced a deluxe edition of their latest album, The Jaws of Life.

The expanded set is due out Friday and includes two bonus tracks: a cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police" and a new song called "Kiss Me Now."

"Lyrically, 'Kiss Me Now' is a love song to my wife, Danielle, exploring the concept of fear of time passing by too fast," says frontman Vic Fuentes. "It was inspired by a quote I find true as I move through life. 'There will never be a perfect time for anything.'"

"If you spend your life waiting for the perfect moment to do something, it may never come," he continues. "I tend to overthink things, and this song reminds me to give in more often."

You can listen to "Kiss Me Now" via digital outlets.

The original The Jaws of Life dropped in 2023. It includes the single "Emergency Contact," which became Pierce the Veil's first #1 hit on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Pierce the Veil will launch their I Can't Hear You Tour on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina. They've also just been announced as part of the 2025 Austin City Limits festival lineup, taking place in October.

