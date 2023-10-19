Pierce the Veil returning to "Coachella-esque" When We Were Young for second straight year

After rocking When We Were Young in 2022, Pierce the Veil is coming back for round two at the 2023 festival.

"That festival did insane numbers," bassist Jaime Preciado tells ABC Audio of WWWY 2022. "Almost Coachella-esque, but for punk rock and emo and rock just in general. It's really cool to see that, that that type of genre is still thriving and can do stuff like that."

For an artist who plays that kind of music, seeing such a renewed interest in pop-punk and emo driven by When We Were Young was a strange but exciting feeling.

"For us, we've always been in it," Preciado says. "We've seen it, we've had our ear to the ground on all of this stuff, we're there. So when people are doing this, 'Oh, it's coming back!' I'm, like, 'Well, it never really left in my eyes.'"

"But I get it, I think it is really special," he adds. "I think it just shows that this culture, or subculture of people in music is really strong."

Pierce the Veil's WWWY 2022 sets were highlighted by a surprise appearance by Sleeping with Sirens' Kellin Quinn to perform their 2012 collaboration "King for a Day." They even all wore suits for the performance in a nod to the "King for a Day" video.

"Kellin was like, 'Yo, what if we come out wearing our suits?'" Preciado recalls. "All the guys were like, 'Well, we didn't bring any suits, man. We're on tour, we're passing through here.' So I remember him going to, like, an H&M or something and buying all the wardrobe stuff just to really make that moment special. And it was!"

WWWY 2023 takes place October 21-22 in Las Vegas. Green Day and blink-182 will headline.

