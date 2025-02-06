People are getting heart conditions at a younger age. Here's what experts say might be behind it

MyFitnessPal explores the reasons behind why people are getting heart conditions at a younger age in the U.S.

Heart disease has long been America's number one killer, but it's not just a concern for older adults anymore. Alarming trends show it's becoming a problem for young people, too.

"Younger people aren't invincible when it comes to heart health," says preventive cardiologist and MyFitnessPal scientific advisory member Danielle Belardo, MD.

"The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions in younger people has many factors. Key contributors include obesity, sedentary behavior, and diets rich in ultra-processed foods," she explains.

Today, nearly half of all adults have high blood pressure, and 41% of them don't even know it . During the past decade, heart failure deaths have skyrocketed by 906% in people under age 45, and strokes among 18–44-year-olds are up nearly 15%.

While heart attacks have declined overall since 2019, they've surged by 66% among young adults, with 20% of all heart attacks now happening to those under 40.

But the good news is, one study found that key lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by over 80%.

MyFitnessPal asked its head of nutrition Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD and members of its Scientific Advisory Board to lay out some of the major reasons behind the rise in heart conditions among younger folks, and tips that might help lower the risk of heart disease.

Reason 1: Not Eating Enough Plant-Based Foods

Americans have been eating less and less fruits and vegetables over time according to USDA data. In the United States, total fruit and vegetable intake decreased from 299 pounds per person to 272 pounds in one ten year period between 2003 and 2013.

"We know from the evidence in research studies that a healthful whole food, plant-based diet lowers your risk of heart disease," says Belardo.

Multiple studies have shown that plant-based diets are associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, or CVD, and mortality.

Here's a sampling of the recent research:

A 2021 meta-analysis published in the journal "Nutrients" found that higher adherence to plant-based diets was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and heart disease.

A 2023 study of more than 126,000 people in the U.K. published in JAMA Network Open also found plant-based diets were associated with a lower risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease.

A 2023 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that adopting a vegetarian or vegan diet may result in cardiovascular mortality reductions and prolonging longevity.

A 2019 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association looked specifically at middle-aged adults and found reduced risks for heart disease and all-cause mortality among those who ate a plant-based diet.

Reason 2: Trending Diets

Resist the temptation to jump on the latest diet craze sweeping your social media feed. A MyFitnessPal survey revealed that 87% of millennials and Gen Z users on TikTok seek out nutrition advice there.

And 57% of them say they are swayed by the nutrition trends they discover.

Among those influenced by TikTok's health and nutrition content, 67% incorporate at least one trend into their routine multiple times a week—and it's not always great for heart health.

The trouble is a lot of what you see on social media about these fad diets simply isn't backed by scientific research.

"Diets like the carnivore diet and high-saturated-fat ketogenic diets are particularly concerning," says Belardo.

The American Heart Association recommends limiting your saturated fat to less than 6% of your total calories because saturated fat increases "bad" cholesterol and increases risk of heart disease.

"Understanding daily intake of saturated fat can be difficult," says Belardo. "Food and nutrition tracking apps simplify the process and could help make it easier to monitor and gradually reduce over time."

Reason 3: The Rise in Childhood Obesity

When people start carrying extra weight earlier in life, it can affect their heart health at a young age. Kids with obesity often show early signs of heart disease, including increased arterial stiffness, early atherosclerosis, and changes in heart structure and function.

During the past 30 years, childhood obesity has more than doubled in children and tripled in adolescents. The prevalence of obesity among U.S. children and adolescents is 19.7%.

"We're seeing kids as young as elementary age with heart disease markers," says Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES, CPT, and MyFitnessPal scientific advisor.

"Foods with an abundance of added sugars, salts, and saturated and synthetic fats are readily available to kids," notes Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN, and MyFitnessPal scientific advisor.

These may include chips and cheese puffs, pre-packaged breakfast sandwiches, and sugary breakfast cereals that crowd grocery store shelves.

Reason 4: People Don't Prioritize Fiber (or Know Where to Get It)

It's not the sexiest nutrient, but according to the research, it can really help you stay healthy.

Unfortunately, a lot of people are missing out on the benefits because they can't easily identify the best sources of fiber and they don't always prioritize it.

According to a survey conducted by MyFitnessPal, most users associate fiber with bowel movement and not the many other benefits.

They're also not so aware of how much fiber is in specific foods. According to a separate survey conducted by MyFitnessPal, many users surveyed overestimate the amount of fiber in oatmeal and underestimate the amount in beans.

There are good reasons to get educated about fiber. Research shows that people who eat the most fiber cut their risk of dying from any cause by 23% compared to those who eat the least fiber.

And fiber is especially important for heart health. Multiple studies have found that increased fiber consumption is linked to lower rates of heart disease. One study showed that 6 grams of additional fiber per day was associated with a 25% reduction in heart disease mortality .

"Dietary fiber has well-documented benefits, including lowering cholesterol levels," says Belardo. "High-fiber diets are also associated with a lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, stroke, and hypertension."

But most Americans are just not getting enough. In fact, 95% of adults in the U.S. don't get enough fiber according to Palinski-Wade.

MyFitnessPal's top 16 fiber-rich foods. (Stacker/Stacker)

MyFitnessPal

Reason 5: Too Many Processed Foods

It's become a hot topic recently, but the experts we spoke to say the explosion of processed and ultra-processed foods is at least partially behind the increasing rates of heart conditions in younger people.

Research shows that Americans have increased their consumption of ultra-processed foods over the past two decades. From 2001 to 2018, ultra-processed food intake rose from 53.5% to 57.0% of total caloric intake.

And too much processed food is a problem for heart health, according to research and MyFitnessPal health experts.

"Diets rich in ultra-processed foods, which are high in refined carbohydrates, sodium, and saturated fats, are associated with hyperlipidemia, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and inflammation, precursors to cardiovascular disease," says Belardo.

Reason 6: Too Little Exercise and Sleep

The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes (or two and half hours) of exercise that raises your heart rate each week. But only 20% of people meet that benchmark.

It can be hard to get active when you're glued to your phone and laptop, as many people are these days.

"People are more sedentary than ever before due to modern conveniences and reliance on digital technology," says Palinski-Wade. The average American spends more than seven hours a day in front of a screen, according to data and research consultancy GilPress.

This can become a vicious cycle for overall well-being and heart health in particular.

When your only movement during a typical day is from sofa to car to desk and back again, it can be tough to fall asleep. One study found an association between being sedentary for eight hours a day or more and higher odds of sleep problems.

Stress is another problem that can screw up your sleep. "High stress levels and poor sleep habits can also contribute to elevated blood pressure levels," explains Pallinski-Wade.

5 Tips to Improve Heart Health

Taking care of your heart doesn't have to be complicated. Our experts agree that simple, everyday choices—what you eat, how you move, and even how well you sleep—can lower your risk of heart disease.

The best part? Small, sustainable changes that help you build long-term habits can have a big impact. Here's what you can start doing today to help support your heart health for the long run.

1. Eat More Fruit, Vegetables and Other Fiber-Rich Foods

People who stick to a plant based or plant predominant diet are 24% less likely to develop ischemic heart disease than omnivores, and have a 25% lower risk of coronary heart disease.

That may be because many plant-based foods are good sources of fiber, a key nutrient for heart health.

"Aim for 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories consumed, which averages around 28-35 grams of fiber per day," suggests Palinsk-Wade. "Most literature shows that increasing [daily] fiber intake by 3g to 5g daily is well tolerated." she says. That's about one apple's worth of fiber.

It can be tough to gauge your fiber intake day-over-day. Using food diaries or a tracking app can help you monitor your intake more accurately and identify patterns in your diet.

By tracking your meals, you can see where you're falling short or exceeding your fiber goals, making it easier to adjust and create a balanced plan that works for you.

Some tools even let you set small goals, like adding more fiber to your meals, and track your progress weekly to help you build lasting habits.

2. Stick to Evidence-Based Diets

According to the experts, some of the least trendy approaches to eating are also the best.

"Stick to evidence-based dietary patterns, such as Mediterranean, DASH, plant-based or plant-predominant diets, " says Belardo.

Or just eat a balanced diet! Remember, though the Mediterranean diet or a plant predominant diet might sound like strict protocols, they're actually flexible approaches to eating.

3. Get Active and Limit Screen Time

Step away from your screens—if only a few minutes at a time.

"Try small bouts of movement daily," suggests Palinski-Wade, working up to increasing your daily steps by one mile. On average, that's about 2,000 extra steps each day.

4. Reset Your Sleep Habits

When it comes to sleep, what and when you eat matter just as much as what's on your plate.

"Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime, limit sleep-disrupting foods like caffeine and alcohol, and focus on sleep-friendly options like tart cherries, kiwifruit, and fatty fish to support better rest and overall health." says Pallinski-Wade.

"Setting yourself up with a consistent sleep schedule and creating habits for healthy sleep, such as removing electronics before bed and having a quiet and dark environment to sleep in, can help to improve both quality and quantity of sleep, too," she adds.

5. Be Mindful of Processed Food

There's no magic bullet for cutting back on processed foods—they're everywhere. But small positive things can help you be more mindful.

One example? "Stay hydrated," says Pallinsky-Wade. "It can help to curb appetite and boost energy."

You can also make it easier for your future self to choose an unprocessed alternative. "Prepare heart-healthy meals like soups, stews, or grain salads in advance to make nutritious choices just as convenient as processed foods," suggests Belardo.