Pennywise side project The Black Pacific announces first album in 14 years

Pennywise frontman Jim Lindberg has announced a new album with his side project, The Black Pacific.

The record is titled Here Comes Our Wave and is due out Sept. 20. It's the first Black Pacific album since the group's 2010 self-titled debut.

Lead single "I Think I'm Paranoid," which is not a cover of the Garbage song, is out now via digital outlets.

"I've had this song for a while now and it was about all the senseless violence, terrorism, government conspiracies and divisiveness that make you want to move to a desert island somewhere," Lindberg says. "But now I've updated it to include hate groups, militias and global pandemics, so it's basically just a panic attack with distorted guitars at 120 Beats Per Minute."

Here's the Here Comes Our Wave track list:

"I Think I'm Paranoid"

"Superhero"

"No Fun"

"Won't Make a Sound"

"Here We Come"

"Best Day Ever"

"When Paper Burns"

"Float Away"

"It's Gone"

"Won't Let You Down"

"Here Comes Our Wave"

