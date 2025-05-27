Pendulum announces new album featuring AWOLNATION, Bullet for My Valentine

Mushroom Music
By Josh Johnson

The Australian electronic rock band Pendulum has announced a new album, featuring guest spots from AWOLNATION and Bullet for My Valentine.

The record is called Inertia and is due out Aug. 22. AWOLNATION guests on a song called "Guiding Lights," while Bullet for My Valentine is featured on track called "Halo."

Inertia marks the first new album from Pendulum in 15 years, following 2010's Immersion.

Pendulum performed at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in March. They'll play a run of U.K. shows starting Saturday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!