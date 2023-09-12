Pearl Jam's Mike McCready announces new signature guitar with Fender

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready has announced a new signature guitar with Fender.

The Mike McCready Stratocaster is inspired by his own beloved '60s Strat and recreates the worn, chipped-paint of the original guitar.

"Fender has remained a staple throughout my musical career, most notably when Fender's Custom Shop recreated my first ever Stratocaster two years ago," says McCready. "They did such an incredible

job replicating the sound and feel of the custom shop, even I get confused which one is the original!"

McCready adds, "Now, with the release of my artist signature, I'm deeply honored to not only further solidify my partnership with the brand, but to deliver a more approachable guitar to the hands of the next generation of guitar players featuring the state-of-the-art craftsmanship Fender is known for and a distinct tone that hold a special place in my heart."

The Mike McCready Stratocaster goes for $1,899.99. For more info, visit Fender.com.

In related news, McCready talks about the upcoming new Pearl Jam album in an interview with Spin.

"The record's gonna have some great examples of Matt Cameron's drumming that just blew my mind," McCready says. "He took it up about 10 notches for this new record, and it really is because of [producer] Andrew [Watt's] enthusiasm, and ... him jumping up and down and saying, 'Try it again!' and then saying 'Oh, we got it!' and on to the next thing."

"[Watt] pushed us to play as best as we could," he adds. "It's hard for us to listen to other people because we have so many ideas ourselves."

Pearl Jam's most recent album is 2020's Gigaton.

