Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Maiden's Bruce Dickinson and more to appear at San Diego Comic-Con

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson are among the musicians who will be appearing at the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con alongside the graphic novel publishing company Z2.

Both McCready and Dickinson will be signing at the Z2 booth and will be taking part in panels about their respective Z2 books, Farewell to Seasons and The Mandrake Project.

Farwell to Seasons presents an alternate history of the Seattle music scene, which, of course, McCready is intimately familiar with, while The Mandrake Project is a companion to Dickinson's 2024 solo album of the same name.

Other Z2 Comic-Con guests include Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills and Lee Jennings of The Funeral Portrait.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 takes place July 23-26.

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