Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament opens new skateboarding park in North Dakota

In between playing bass in Pearl Jam, Jeff Ament helps to build new skateboarding parks with his Montana Pool Service organization, or MPS. The latest park has now opened in North Dakota.

"Yesterday, we opened a new skatepark on Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota," Ament writes in a post on Pearl Jam's Instagram published Wednesday, June 28. "Thx to the 600+ kids and families who came out to make it their own."

Since 2000, MPS has helped to build over 30 skate parks in rural and Native communities, mostly in Ament's home state of Montana.

Ament is also prepping a new album with his Deaf Charlie project, which features ex-Fitz and the Tantrums drummer John Wicks. The duo's debut album, Catastrophic Metamorphic, arrives Friday, June 30.

Pearl Jam, meanwhile, will launch a U.S. tour in August.

