Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder honors those "we lost ... too early" with cover of NIN's "Hurt" at Seattle show

Eddie Vedder performed a solo acoustic cover of the Nine Inch Nails song "Hurt" during Pearl Jam's concert in Seattle on Thursday.

As seen in fan-shot footage posted to YouTube, Vedder introduced the performance by mentioning that the guest list for PJ's hometown shows is always the biggest of any city. He added, "To be honest, I wish it were longer."

"There are certain names that I so deeply wish were on the guest list tonight," Vedder continued, perhaps referring to late Seattle icons like Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell, Mark Lanegan and Layne Staley. "But we lost 'em too early and in ways that we could've never imagined."

He concluded, "Dammit if I can't stop thinking about 'em, but that's a good thing, too."

During his rendition, Vedder sang the altered "I wear this crown of thorns" lyric from the famed Johnny Cash version of "Hurt." In the original, Trent Reznor sings the lyric, "I wear this crown of s***."

Pearl Jam is currently on tour supporting their new album, Dark Matter. Earlier in the run, Vedder paid tribute to late basketball legend Bill Walton.

