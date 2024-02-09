Pearl Jam teases arrival of new music

Go get your flannel: Pearl Jam season is upon us.

In an Instagram post on Friday, February 9, the grunge rockers shared a video compiling various fan inquiries about new music on social media. In the caption, PJ posts an emoji with word "soon" and an arrow.

Pearl Jam's most recent album is 2020's Gigaton. In 2022, they revealed they'd started working on a follow-up with producer Andrew Watt, who previously collaborated with Eddie Vedder on his 2022 solo effort, Earthling.

According to Spin, Pearl Jam previewed the upcoming record during a Los Angeles listening party in January.

"I think this is our best work," Vedder reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam is also set to return to the road in 2024. So far, the only U.S. date scheduled is a headlining set at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May.

