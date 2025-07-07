Pearl Jam shocker: Drummer Matt Cameron leaves band

In shocking news from the Pearl Jam camp, drummer Matt Cameron has announced that he's left the band.

"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," Cameron writes in a statement posted to Facebook. "Much love and respect to Jeff [Ament], Ed [Vedder], Mike [McCready] and Stone [Gossard] for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter."

"I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over," Cameron continues. "It's been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

Cameron, who was known for playing drums in Soundgarden, marked the fifth drummer in Pearl Jam history, following Dave Krusen, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese and Jack Irons. He officially joined PJ following Soundgarden's breakup in 1997 and remained on with the band even as he got back together with Soundgarden upon their reunion in 2010.

In their own statement, Pearl Jam writes, "From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer."

"He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings," the band continues. "It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt."

Cameron was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Pearl Jam in 2017. He'll be inducted for a second time with Soundgarden as part of the 2025 class.

