Pearl Jam shares Japanese versions of videos ahead of Eddie Vedder's solo Japan tour

Pearl Jam has uploaded Japanese versions of videos for "Even Flow," "Jeremy" and "Daughter" in celebration of frontman Eddie Vedder's first solo tour in Japan.

The updated clips feature subtitles with the lyrics of each song in Japanese.

Vedder's Japan tour launches in April and includes shows in Nagoya, Osaka, Kyoto and Tokyo.

"The tour will give audiences a unique opportunity to experience Eddie's solo work and career-spanning material in a theater setting," Vedder previously said.

﻿("Jeremy" video contains uncensored profanity.)

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