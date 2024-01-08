Pearl Jam, Queens of the Stone Age playing 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

Pearl Jam and Queens of the Stone Age are playing the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, taking place May 24-26 in Napa, California.

The bill also includes The Offspring, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Oliver Tree, Cold War Kids, All Time Low, Cannons, BoyWithUke, The Beaches, Dominic Fike, Miike Snow, Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett and the cover band Chevy Metal, which used to feature the late Taylor Hawkins.

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, January 9, at 10 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.