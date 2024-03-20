Pearl Jam previewing ﻿'Dark Matter﻿' album with AR app

If you're craving more of Pearl Jam's upcoming Dark Matter album, well, there's an app for that.

The grunge rockers have launched a new augmented reality experience, which allows you to hear unreleased music. It works by pointing your phone's camera to the sky and capturing AR images related to the Dark Matter cover artwork. That will then unlock clips of Dark Matter songs.

To get started, visit DarkMatter.PearlJam.com.

You may recall that Pearl Jam did something similar with their song "Superblood Wolfmoon," a cut off their 2020 effort, Gigaton. Before "Superblood Wolfmoon" was released, fans could hear a preview of the track by taking a picture of the moon through an AR app.

Dark Matter, PJ's first album since Gigaton, will drop April 19. The title track is out now.

You can catch Pearl Jam live in actual reality on their upcoming North American tour, launching in May.

