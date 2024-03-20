Pearl Jam previewing ﻿'Dark Matter﻿' album with AR app

Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

If you're craving more of Pearl Jam's upcoming Dark Matter album, well, there's an app for that.

The grunge rockers have launched a new augmented reality experience, which allows you to hear unreleased music. It works by pointing your phone's camera to the sky and capturing AR images related to the Dark Matter cover artwork. That will then unlock clips of Dark Matter songs.

To get started, visit DarkMatter.PearlJam.com.

You may recall that Pearl Jam did something similar with their song "Superblood Wolfmoon," a cut off their 2020 effort, Gigaton. Before "Superblood Wolfmoon" was released, fans could hear a preview of the track by taking a picture of the moon through an AR app.

Dark Matter, PJ's first album since Gigaton, will drop April 19. The title track is out now.

You can catch Pearl Jam live in actual reality on their upcoming North American tour, launching in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!