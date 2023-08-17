Pearl Jam makes $200,000 donation to Maui from poster raffle, now offering two posters

Shortly after wildfires broke out in Maui, Hawaii, Pearl Jam announced a raffle of a signed poster to raise funds for those affected by the wildfires, as previously reported.

Well, their fans came through for those in need.

The band revealed on Instagram that thanks to all the entries, they were able to immediately donate $200,000 to help the victims.

And that won't be the end of it. In fact, the raffle is open until September 3 and the band has decided to give away two posters instead of one. Those interested in donating can do so at fandiem.com; the more you donate, the more entries you'll get.

As for the posters, they are from Pearl Jam's 1998 Hawaii shows and are autographed by all five members of the band, as well as the band's keyboardist, Hawaii native Boom Gaspar.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam is getting ready to hit the road again. Their new tour kicks off with a two-night stand in St. Paul, Minnesota, August 31 and September 1. A complete list of dates can be found at pearljam.com.

