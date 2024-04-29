Pearl Jam earns #5 'Billboard' 200 debut with 'Dark Matter'

Pearl Jam's new album, Dark Matter, has debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200.

The 12th studio effort from the grunge veterans moved a total of 59,000 equivalent album units, 52,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Dark Matter earned the second-highest debut on the Billboard 200 for the week of May 4, behind Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, which notched over 2.6 million equivalent album units.

All of Pearl Jam's previous 11 albums have also reached at least #5 on the Billboard 200. Five of their records hit #1: 1993's Vs., 1994's Vitalogy, 1996's No Code, 2009's Backspacer and 2013's Lightning Bolt.

Pearl Jam will launch a North American tour in support of Dark Matter Saturday, May 4, in Vancouver.

