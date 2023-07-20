Pearl Jam, boygenius make Barack Obama's 2023 Summer Playlist

By Josh Johnson

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has unveiled his annual Summer Playlist.

The 2023 edition includes Pearl Jam's Backspacer track "Just Breathe" and boygenius' "Not Strong Enough."

"Like I do every year, here are some songs I've been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new," Obama writes in an Instagram post. "Look forward to hearing what I've missed."

The playlist also includes songs by The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, SZA, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, Otis Redding and Janet Jackson.

