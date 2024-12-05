Pearl Jam announces 2025 US tour

Pearl Jam has announced a U.S. tour for 2025.

The headlining outing runs from April 24 in Hollywood, Florida, to May 18 in Pittsburgh. In between, it'll stop in Atlanta, Nashville and Raleigh, North Carolina, with two shows in every city.

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster's Artist Presale program on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. You can register to participate in the sale now through Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

Members of PJ's Ten Club can access a presale now.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PearlJam.com.

Pearl Jam will be touring in continued support of their new album, Dark Matter, which was released in April.

