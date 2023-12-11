Pearl Jam announces first shows of 2024

Pearl Jam is officially returning to the live stage in 2024.

Eddie Vedder and company are set to headline Spain's Mad Cool and Portugal's NOS Alive festivals next year, taking place July 10-13 and July 11-13, respectively.

The Mad Cool lineup also includes Bring Me the Horizon, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sum 41 and Greta Van Fleet. The Pumpkins and Sum 41 are playing NOS Alive as well, along with The Breeders.

For more info, visit MadCoolFestival.es and NOSAlive.com.

Mad Cool and NOS Alive mark the first announced Pearl Jam live performances of 2024. The band wrapped a short U.S. tour in September.

A new PJ album is also in the works. Drummer Matt Cameron said in a recent interview that the upcoming record, the follow-up to 2020's Gigaton, is "in the can."

